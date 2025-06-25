UPPER TRISHULI-1: Engaging With Local

Fulfilling its Social Corporate Responsibility, The Nepal Water and Energy Development Company (NWEDC) has been providing support to local community in different sectors in remote Rasuwa district.

NWEDC), the developer of the 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project—sponsored by the Korean state-owned utility company KOEN as the main shareholder—has donated an ambulance to the project-affected rural municipalities in the district.

The key to the ambulance was handed over by Byeong Soo Min, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NWEDC, to Madhav Prasad Aryal, Chairperson of the Rural Municipality, during a ceremony held at the Rural Municipality Office in Ward No. 5, Khaltebagar, on June 16, 2025.

The ambulance will be operated by the local health post of the municipality. Provided under the project's Community Support Program (CSP), the ambulance is equipped with modern facilities and is intended to deliver humanitarian services such as emergency medical transport for disaster victims, accident casualties, critical patients, and maternity cases from the project-affected areas. Previously, the company had also donated an ambulance to another project-affected area, Aamachhodingmo Rural Municipality. That ambulance is currently being operated by the Haku Health Post, located in Ward No. 1, Haku.

At the ambulance handover ceremony, NWEDC’s CEO, Mr. Byeong Soo Min, stated that the ambulance was provided with the aim of improving access to basic healthcare services for residents of the project-affected areas. Emphasizing that those affected by the project are the primary beneficiaries, he noted that the Community Support Program is being implemented with this focus in mind. He expressed confidence that the ambulance would serve as a milestone in ensuring timely access to healthcare for patients in remote areas. He also urged the rural municipality and local residents to extend their support and cooperation for the timely completion of the project.

Chairperson of the Rural Municipality, Madhav Prasad Aryal, stated that the ambulance would help residents of remote and hard-to-reach areas gain access to modern healthcare services. He emphasized that all programs initiated by the project should be implemented in close coordination with the affected municipalities. The ambulance handover ceremony was attended by the Vice-Chairperson of the Rural Municipality, Ward Chairpersons, members of the rural executive body, the chief of the health center, officials from the Indigenous Nationalities Council, and local residents, among others.

The ambulance was procured in accordance with the standards outlined in the National Ambulance Directive of the Government of Nepal. The government also granted a customs duty exemption on its import. The ambulance, purchased under this tax exemption scheme, is valued at NPR 2.5 million.

The project has invested over NPR 170 million in the affected areas to date through its CSP, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Indigenous Peoples Plan (IPP). It has been supporting these areas in key sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water, road infrastructure, cultural preservation, relief distribution, livelihoods restoration, and income generation.

Led by Korean companies, the project is being developed through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The headwork’s are under construction in Haku, Ward No. 1 of Aamachhodingmo Rural Municipality, and the underground powerhouse and associated structures are being built in Ward No. 1 of Uttargaya Rural Municipality, both located in Rasuwa District. The Upper Trishuli–1 project is the largest foreign FDI hydropower project under construction in Nepal intended for domestic electricity consumption.

The main construction works began in December 2021, and the project has achieved 63% overall physical progress as of now. Of the 9.5 km-long headrace tunnel, only 400 meters remain to be excavated. Of the approximately 1,000 workers currently employed on the project, 40% are from the affected areas of Rasuwa District.

The project is being implemented under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model by the Korean company Doosan Enerbility. The developer, Nepal Water and Energy Development Company (NWEDC), includes equity investment from Korea South-East Power Co. Ltd. (KOEN), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, and others.

It is expected to generate approximately 1,456 GWh of electricity annually—38.75% during the winter season and 61.25% during the rainy season. Due to its proximity to the Kathmandu load center and its ability to supply 104 MW of power even during high-demand winter months, the project is considered highly attractive for Nepal’s power system. It will provide a stable 104 MW of firm energy throughout the year. The construction is targeted for completion by December 2026.