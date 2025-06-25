Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places In Koshi And Sudurpaschim Provinces

June 25, 2025, 8:50 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including the Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of all provinces. It will be generally cloudy in the remaining hilly areas including Koshi Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, while the rest of the area will remain partly to generally cloudy.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the remaining hilly areas including Koshi Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and in a few places in the remaining areas. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of all the provinces.

