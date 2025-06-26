Former PM Nepal finally released from the special court after paying a bail of Rs 3.5 million

Former Prime Minister and leader of CPN-United Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal was released on Wednesday night after paying a bail of Rs 3.5 million set by the special court. He had brought a guarantee from Global IME Bank for the bail.

The order came after the closed-door hearing on Wednesday in the case filed against former Prime Minister Nepal at the Special Court.

Despite the order, it was already 11 pm on Wednesday when he left the Special Court after completing the bail application process. The activists were still waiting with Madhav Nepal until late.

Ram Kumari Jhankri, leader of the CPN-UML, also left the court along with Nepal.

Lawyers on behalf of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had presented their statements in the courtroom.

Senior advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Shambhu Thapa, Raman Shrestha, and others argued on behalf of Madhav Nepal.

Arguing in his favor, 99-year-old senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari argued that the blame for the Patanjali case decided by the Council of Ministers cannot be solely on Madhav Nepal, saying that all members of the Council of Ministers are equally guilty.

He had argued that Nepal should not be detained in the course of this case.

Participating in the argument on behalf of Nepal, senior advocate Shambhu Thapa had said that Sushil Panta should not be allowed to argue in this case.

He told the bench, "Sushil Pant is not allowed to argue in this case. Because on page 604 of the charge sheet, it is stated that government lawyers will argue. He is not a government lawyer."

Arguing on behalf of the Commission for Abuse of Authority, senior advocate Sushil Pant demanded that former Prime Minister Nepal be detained for a full investigation.

The hearing was held on Wednesday in a bench of Justices Tej Narayan Singh Rai, Ram Bahadur Thapa, and Vidur Koirala.

About 120 people had registered their names to fight the case on behalf of Madhav Nepal. About 120 people, including senior advocates Shambhu Thapa, Govinda Bandi, and Kham Bahadur Khati, had registered their names on behalf of Nepal.