Former PM Nepal finally released from the special court after paying a bail of Rs 3.5 million

Former PM Nepal finally released from the special court after paying a bail of Rs 3.5 million

June 26, 2025, 8:28 a.m.

madhav-nepal-2.jpg

Former Prime Minister and leader of CPN-United Socialist Madhav Kumar Nepal was released on Wednesday night after paying a bail of Rs 3.5 million set by the special court. He had brought a guarantee from Global IME Bank for the bail.

The order came after the closed-door hearing on Wednesday in the case filed against former Prime Minister Nepal at the Special Court.

Despite the order, it was already 11 pm on Wednesday when he left the Special Court after completing the bail application process. The activists were still waiting with Madhav Nepal until late.

Ram Kumari Jhankri, leader of the CPN-UML, also left the court along with Nepal.

Lawyers on behalf of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had presented their statements in the courtroom.

Senior advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Shambhu Thapa, Raman Shrestha, and others argued on behalf of Madhav Nepal.

Arguing in his favor, 99-year-old senior advocate Krishna Prasad Bhandari argued that the blame for the Patanjali case decided by the Council of Ministers cannot be solely on Madhav Nepal, saying that all members of the Council of Ministers are equally guilty.

He had argued that Nepal should not be detained in the course of this case.

Participating in the argument on behalf of Nepal, senior advocate Shambhu Thapa had said that Sushil Panta should not be allowed to argue in this case.

He told the bench, "Sushil Pant is not allowed to argue in this case. Because on page 604 of the charge sheet, it is stated that government lawyers will argue. He is not a government lawyer."

Arguing on behalf of the Commission for Abuse of Authority, senior advocate Sushil Pant demanded that former Prime Minister Nepal be detained for a full investigation.

The hearing was held on Wednesday in a bench of Justices Tej Narayan Singh Rai, Ram Bahadur Thapa, and Vidur Koirala.

About 120 people had registered their names to fight the case on behalf of Madhav Nepal. About 120 people, including senior advocates Shambhu Thapa, Govinda Bandi, and Kham Bahadur Khati, had registered their names on behalf of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali to receive above-average rainfall this year: DG Kamal Raj Joshi
Jun 26, 2025
Tik Talker Rama Basnet released on bail of Rs 30,000
Jun 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Windstorm In Few Places Of Terai Region of Koshi And Madhesh
Jun 26, 2025
IME Group Launched Nepal’s First Fiber Cement Board Industry with Its Investment
Jun 25, 2025
Distribution of Land Ownership Certificates in Lamahi Municipality with Korea's Support
Jun 25, 2025

More on National

Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali to receive above-average rainfall this year: DG Kamal Raj Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 4 minutes ago
Distribution of Land Ownership Certificates in Lamahi Municipality with Korea's Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
MELAMCHI WATER SUPPLY: No Interruption During Monsoon By A Correspondent 1 day, 9 hours ago
KOREAN RETURNEES: Successful Integration By A Correspondent 1 day, 9 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Tik Talker Rama Basnet released on bail of Rs 30,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2025
Expanding Horizons: Filling the Gaps in Entrepreneurship in the Nepalese Context By Sandip Poudel Jun 26, 2025
Proto-Nationalism Entrapped in the Musical Chair Circle of Political Parties and Floundering Economy Part-1: Context and Missed Opportunities By Kedar Neupane Jun 26, 2025
Trump says US will speak to Iran next week By Agencies Jun 26, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Windstorm In Few Places Of Terai Region of Koshi And Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2025
IME Group Launched Nepal’s First Fiber Cement Board Industry with Its Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 25, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75