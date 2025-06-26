Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali to receive above-average rainfall this year: DG Kamal Raj Joshi

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that there will be above-average rainfall across the country during this year's monsoon.

This information was given by the Department's Director Kamal Raj Joshi at a meeting of the Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee held at Singha Durbar on Thursday.

According to him, there is a 55 to 65 percent chance of above-average rainfall in Gandaki Province, the northeastern part of Lumbini Province, and the western part of Karnali Province.

He said that in other areas, this probability is 45 to 55 percent. According to Director Joshi, although the average annual rainfall in Nepal is 1498.4 millimeters, last year there was 1691.3 millimeters of rainfall, which is 113 percent.

He also clarified that the claim made in the media regarding the weather forecast that it will rain the most in 30/40 years is not true.

