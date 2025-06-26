Tik Talker Rama Basnet released on bail of Rs 30,000

Tik Talker Rama Basnet, who made a TikTok criticizing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, has been released on bail of Rs 30,000.

The Kathmandu District Attorney's Office had filed a case against him in the Kathmandu District Court for committing an offense under the Electronic Transactions Act.

A single bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Bishnu Prasad Upadhyay ordered his release on bail of Rs 30,000.

The police had used cyber laws against him due to a TikTok she made criticizing Oli and Lekhak.