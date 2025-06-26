Trump says US will speak to Iran next week

US President Donald Trump says the war between Israel and Iran is over and the United States plans to have talks with Iran next week.

He was speaking Wednesday at a news conference during the NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump said: "It was a 12-day war, and we think it's over. I don't think they're going to be going back at each other."

He said he thinks so because he "dealt with both and they're both tired, exhausted."

Indicating his administration will talk to Iran next week, Trump said, "We may sign an agreement," and stressed, "The only thing we'd be asking for is what we were asking for before, about we want no nuclear."

The US and Iran have been negotiating on Tehran's nuclear program since April. But no official talks have been held since Israel launched attacks against Iran on June 13.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of major attacks or damage in either Israel or Iran on Wednesday. Trump had said both sides would stop fighting following their ceasefire agreement.

But the Israeli military said on Tuesday night that it intercepted two drones "most likely from Iran" that were making their way toward Israel.

It also said on Wednesday that its air force had intercepted a drone that was "apparently" launched from Yemen and did not enter Israeli territory.

It remains to be seen whether the ceasefire will be maintained.