Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Windstorm In Few Places Of Terai Region of Koshi And Madhesh

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of all provinces. There is also a possibility of windstorm in the Terai region of Koshi Province and a few places in Madhesh Province.

It will remain partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in some places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and in one or two places in the remaining high-hilly and mountainous areas.