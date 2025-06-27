456 MW Upper Tamakoshi’s Rehabilitation Work Completed

456 MW Upper Tamakoshi’s Rehabilitation Work Completed

June 27, 2025, 9:28 a.m.

Severely damaged by the flood in September 2024, the second desander of the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi hydropower plant was repaired. Under the leadership of Mohan Prasad Gautam, the Chief Executive Officer of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Company Ltd, reconstruction began a few months after the disaster, following the completion of the rehabilitation of the first desander in January 2025 to resume power generation.

The completion of the second desander during the early monsoon season will help ensure the smooth operation of the country's largest hydropower plant.

The prompt decision by the then Managing Director and Chairperson of the company, Kul Man Ghising, to start the rehabilitation work made the early resumption of power supply possible. Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Dipak Khadka, who dismissed unceremoniously to MD Kul Man Ghising, also conducted an inspection visit to the site during that time.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

United Nations CEDAW Committee Breaks New Ground With First Treaty Body Review Of Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover In 2021
Jun 27, 2025
HaMi App launching and ‘Migration Conference’ held in Kathmandu
Jun 27, 2025
Pakistan Embassy Provides 13th Pakistan Annual Scholarship Award To Nepali Students
Jun 27, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini and Bagmati Provinces
Jun 27, 2025
Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali to receive above-average rainfall this year: DG Kamal Raj Joshi
Jun 26, 2025

More on National

United Nations CEDAW Committee Breaks New Ground With First Treaty Body Review Of Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover In 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
HaMi App launching and ‘Migration Conference’ held in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 34 minutes ago
Pakistan Embassy Provides 13th Pakistan Annual Scholarship Award To Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 41 minutes ago
Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali to receive above-average rainfall this year: DG Kamal Raj Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Former PM Nepal finally released from the special court after paying a bail of Rs 3.5 million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Distribution of Land Ownership Certificates in Lamahi Municipality with Korea's Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Iran says it has no plan for new US nuclear talks, despite Trump claim to the contrary By Agencies Jun 27, 2025
Attack on Iran 'historically successful': Hegseth By Agencies Jun 27, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini and Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2025
Tik Talker Rama Basnet released on bail of Rs 30,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2025
Expanding Horizons: Filling the Gaps in Entrepreneurship in the Nepalese Context By Sandip Poudel Jun 26, 2025
Proto-Nationalism Entrapped in the Musical Chair Circle of Political Parties and Floundering Economy Part-1: Context and Missed Opportunities By Kedar Neupane Jun 26, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75