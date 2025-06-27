456 MW Upper Tamakoshi’s Rehabilitation Work Completed

Severely damaged by the flood in September 2024, the second desander of the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi hydropower plant was repaired. Under the leadership of Mohan Prasad Gautam, the Chief Executive Officer of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Company Ltd, reconstruction began a few months after the disaster, following the completion of the rehabilitation of the first desander in January 2025 to resume power generation.

The completion of the second desander during the early monsoon season will help ensure the smooth operation of the country's largest hydropower plant.

The prompt decision by the then Managing Director and Chairperson of the company, Kul Man Ghising, to start the rehabilitation work made the early resumption of power supply possible. Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Dipak Khadka, who dismissed unceremoniously to MD Kul Man Ghising, also conducted an inspection visit to the site during that time.