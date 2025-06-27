Attack on Iran 'historically successful': Hegseth

Top officials at the Pentagon say the US military "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program last weekend. However, multiple media reports cite an intelligence briefing that contradicts those claims. Now, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is once again declaring the mission a triumph.

On Thursday at the Pentagon, Hegseth said, "This was an historically successful attack. We should celebrate it as Americans, and it gives us a chance to have peace."

Hegseth criticized the media for reporting on the assessment by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, emphasizing that it was "preliminary." He also pointed to a statement released on Wednesday by the head of the CIA, which says credible intelligence suggests Iran's nuclear program is "severely damaged."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine shared a video of a so-called "bunker buster" bomb, which is similar to the type that was dropped on the Fordow facility. The footage appears to show a performance test.

Caine said that, during last weekend's mission, the bombs were aimed at ventilation shafts. He stressed that all of them went "exactly where they were intended to go."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joined the chorus of praise.

At a briefing on Thursday, she said, "There was no indication to the United States that any of that enriched uranium was moved prior to the strike."

She added, "The mission, which will go down in the history books, was an overwhelming success."

Leavitt also gave more details about Trump's claim that negotiations over the nuclear program will resume next week. She said nothing has yet been scheduled.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that no agreements have been made to resume the talks.