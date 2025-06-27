HaMi App launching and ‘Migration Conference’ held in Kathmandu

HaMi App launching and ‘Migration Conference’ held in Kathmandu

June 27, 2025, 9:01 a.m.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has organized the HaMi (Happy Migration) mobile app launching ceremony to support Nepali migrant workers.

This app is designed to offer practical guidance and support individuals throughout their migration journey, covering pre-migration, migration, and post-migration phases. It provides resources for skill development, financial planning, and mental health in both Nepali and English languages. The HaMi App launching and ‘Migration’ Conference was held by KOICA in Lalitpur today.

During the program, Minister for Labor, Employment, and Social Security, Sharat Singh Bhandari, mentioned the government's plans to enhance transparency and policy decisions by formalizing the labor market and utilizing digital technology. He emphasized the importance of safe, dignified, and regular labor migration, highlighting the need for collective efforts and collaboration with all stakeholders.

Ambassador Park Tae Young, the Korean Ambassador to Nepal, highlighted the relationship between Korea and Nepal, emphasizing the significance of providing accurate and timely information to Nepali migrant workers and returnees. The HaMi app aims to support and guide individuals based on their specific needs.

He also mentioned that the Government of Korea shares this vision and collaborates with partners like the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Ambassador Park expressed the South Korean government's belief in the importance of returnee migrant workers for Nepal's future. Recently, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal released a book titled "TapaiPani Malik BannaSaknuhuncha" ("You can be the Boss"), featuring 50 inspiring entrepreneurship stories of Nepali returnees from Korea.

The event was attended by government officials, Embassy representatives, media personnel, Korea returnees, and other individuals. The event included two distinct sessions, with productive discussions on the Sustainable Reintegration of returnee migrants from abroad.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

United Nations CEDAW Committee Breaks New Ground With First Treaty Body Review Of Afghanistan Since Taliban Takeover In 2021
Jun 27, 2025
456 MW Upper Tamakoshi’s Rehabilitation Work Completed
Jun 27, 2025
Pakistan Embassy Provides 13th Pakistan Annual Scholarship Award To Nepali Students
Jun 27, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini and Bagmati Provinces
Jun 27, 2025
Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali to receive above-average rainfall this year: DG Kamal Raj Joshi
Jun 26, 2025

