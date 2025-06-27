HaMi App launching and ‘Migration Conference’ held in Kathmandu

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has organized the HaMi (Happy Migration) mobile app launching ceremony to support Nepali migrant workers.

This app is designed to offer practical guidance and support individuals throughout their migration journey, covering pre-migration, migration, and post-migration phases. It provides resources for skill development, financial planning, and mental health in both Nepali and English languages. The HaMi App launching and ‘Migration’ Conference was held by KOICA in Lalitpur today.

During the program, Minister for Labor, Employment, and Social Security, Sharat Singh Bhandari, mentioned the government's plans to enhance transparency and policy decisions by formalizing the labor market and utilizing digital technology. He emphasized the importance of safe, dignified, and regular labor migration, highlighting the need for collective efforts and collaboration with all stakeholders.

Ambassador Park Tae Young, the Korean Ambassador to Nepal, highlighted the relationship between Korea and Nepal, emphasizing the significance of providing accurate and timely information to Nepali migrant workers and returnees. The HaMi app aims to support and guide individuals based on their specific needs.

He also mentioned that the Government of Korea shares this vision and collaborates with partners like the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Ambassador Park expressed the South Korean government's belief in the importance of returnee migrant workers for Nepal's future. Recently, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal released a book titled "TapaiPani Malik BannaSaknuhuncha" ("You can be the Boss"), featuring 50 inspiring entrepreneurship stories of Nepali returnees from Korea.

The event was attended by government officials, Embassy representatives, media personnel, Korea returnees, and other individuals. The event included two distinct sessions, with productive discussions on the Sustainable Reintegration of returnee migrants from abroad.