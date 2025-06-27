Iran says it has no plan for new US nuclear talks, despite Trump claim to the contrary

“We Will Dance Again,” a documentary film about the Hamas massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, wins an award at the 46th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

The 90-minute film, produced by Paramount Plus and Hot 8, takes home the award for Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary.

Yariv Mozer, who directed the film, accepts the prize while wearing a yellow hostage pin on stage at the ceremony in New York City.

“As of tonight, [it has been] 620 days that the Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza have experienced a catastrophic pain because of the war triggered by Hamas on October 7,” he says in his acceptance speech. “‘We Will Dance Again’ is a document of history recording events as they happened.”

Mozer notes that one of the film’s producers, Michal Weits, was wounded this week when her home in Tel Aviv was hit by an Iranian missile: “Michal is hospitalized and we wish her a full recovery.”

Also joining Mozer and the producers and editors on stage is Natalia Casarotti, the mother of Keshet Casarotti-Kalfa, who was murdered at age 21 while fleeing the Nova festival, as well as two survivors who appear in the film, Yuval Siman-Tov and Tamir Leshetz.

“Above all we dedicate this award to the safe and immediate return of the hostages who are still in Gaza,” Mozer proclaims. “We want this cycle of bloodshed to end. This war should end. This war should not serve the interests of the Israeli government and the Hamas terror group.”

The film beat out four other entries in the category, including the PBS documentary “A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians.”