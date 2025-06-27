Pakistan Embassy Provides 13th Pakistan Annual Scholarship Award To Nepali Students

Pakistan Embassy, Kathmandu organized 13thAmbassador of Pakistan Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Radisson Hotel, Kathmandu.

Ek Nath Dhakal, Member Parliament and Chairman, Nepal Family Party was the Chief Guest. He distributed “Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships” to deserving Nepali students.

The scholarships are awarded to the most deserving and bright Nepali students selected by the respective Principals of Schools from across Nepal. This year 195 students from 102 schools were awarded the scholarships. A laptop was also presented to a brilliant student for his consistent good performance in studies.

Speaking on the occasion,Ek Nath Dhakal lauded Pakistan for its continued technical support,especially in the field of education. This, he said, was a reflection of the close friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal.

Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi,in his remarks, said that Pakistan would continue its endeavour of scholarship programme and expanding the cooperation at all levels of education, including Higher Secondary students in Nepal.

He said that today’s event was celebration of success of the students and a reflection of it being shared responsibility. Ambassador Hashmihighlightedthat to encourage Nepaliyouth in the fields of studies, sports and healthy social activities is a vital part of our bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship Programme has been regularly held since 2013, which is growing and becoming popular among Nepali youth over the years.