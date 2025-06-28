FNCCI President Dhakal Urges China for Cooperation in Technology and Innovation

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), held a meeting with Wang Shi, Minister of the United Front Work Department of Guangdong Province, China.

The meeting took place on Friday at the FNCCI Secretariat in Teku. Wang is also a standing member of the Provincial Party Committee of Guangdong. During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues related to economic and diplomatic relations, trade, investment, and bilateral cooperation.

On the occasion, President Dhakal highlighted the long-standing and trustworthy relationship between Nepal and China and urged for enhanced cooperation in the fields of technology and innovation. Acknowledging China’s contribution in sectors like tourism, infrastructure, and energy, Dhakal emphasized the potential for trade and investment partnerships between Nepal and Guangdong.

“There is significant potential for trade and investment with Guangdong. Its expertise in science and technology, combined with active efforts toward international and domestic partnerships, opens new doors for cooperation with Nepal,” Dhakal stated.

He also briefed the Chinese delegation about FNCCI’s initiatives to create a business-friendly environment in Nepal, including the government's recent amendment and revision of more than 30 laws following the federation's advocacy.

Emphasizing the need for a bilateral investment agreement between Nepal and China, Dhakal said, “Such an agreement will strengthen legal and institutional frameworks and encourage Chinese investors to invest in Nepal.”

Dhakal also mentioned promising investment opportunities in energy, construction, information technology, tourism, and agricultural processing in Nepal and requested Guangdong’s support in connecting with potential investors and organizations in these sectors. He expressed FNCCI’s readiness to collaborate on joint ventures, trade delegations, and knowledge exchange programs.

Minister Wang Expresses Commitment to Strengthening Nepal-China Economic Cooperation

In his remarks, Minister Wang Shi highlighted the long-standing economic, social, and cultural ties between Nepal and China and reaffirmed China’s commitment to support Nepal’s economic development.

He expressed China’s readiness to partner with Nepal in the fields of technology and innovation, sharing the success stories and advancements China has achieved in these sectors. “Nepal can benefit greatly from our experience in these areas, and we are ready to cooperate,” he said.

Minister Wang also showed interest in working together in Nepal’s food processing, agriculture, and tourism sectors and expressed his commitment to taking the initiative to strengthen Nepal–Guangdong economic cooperation.