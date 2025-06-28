Global IME Bank Grandly Celebrated International Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day and the 25th Week of Global Haat Bazaar

Global IME Bank Grandly Celebrated International Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day and the 25th Week of Global Haat Bazaar

June 28, 2025, 10:05 a.m.

Global IME Bank Limited has grandly celebrated International Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day.

With the aim of facilitating the market access of products made by micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs to whom the bank has provided loans, the bank had initiated the Global Haat Bazaar.

On Friday, marking both International MSME Day and the 25th week of the Haat Bazaar, the bank organized a special fair at its Haat Bazaar.

With the slogan "Entrepreneurs' Products, Global IME's Encouragement," the bank has been operating the Haat Bazaar every Friday at its Kamaladi branch in Kathmandu to expand market access for products made by MSMEs funded by the bank.

Speaking at the event organized to mark the occasion, the bank’s CEO, Surendra Raj Regmi, highlighted the crucial role of MSMEs in the country's economy. He mentioned that the Haat Bazaar significantly contributes to promoting such enterprises.

He added that the Haat Bazaar plays a supportive role in expanding market access for MSMEs contributing to the sustainable and green economy, fostering direct connections between farmers and consumers, and helping farmers receive fair prices for their products.

Furthermore, he stated that the Haat Bazaar has encouraged and facilitated the marketing of organic, indigenous, and local products, thereby boosting the morale of Nepali producers.

"What began as a small and symbolic initiative has now become widespread. This Haat Bazaar will continue to play an important role in promoting Nepal’s organic, indigenous, and local products while encouraging the producers," he said.

At the Haat Bazaar, more than two dozen farmers and entrepreneurs showcased and sold various products such as pesticide-free agricultural produce, indigenous crops and their derivatives, handicrafts made from local resources, and decorative plants.

Considering the convenience of its customers, the bank has been offering various timely and relevant schemes to benefit its clientele.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Nepal in two categories under the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2024 and Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024. It has also received accolades in various categories from both national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private commercial bank in Nepal to have a presence in all 77 districts. It operates over 1,000 service points, including 352 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 158 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also offers remittance services from various countries around the world. These include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and others.

