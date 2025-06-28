Prime Minister Oli to Address House of Representatives Today, Will Brief on Spain Visit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the meeting of the House of Representatives today (Saturday). The session will be held at 11:00 AM in the Parliament building in New Baneshwor.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Oli will brief the parliament about his upcoming visit to Spain, which begins this evening, and will also speak on contemporary national issues.

He is departing for Spain this evening, leading the Nepali delegation to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development organized by the United Nations.