SEE 2025 Results: 61.81 percent students secure grades

June 28, 2025, 10:31 a.m.

The National Examinations Board (NEB) on Friday published the results of this year’s Secondary Education Examinations (SEE), held from March 20 to April 1.

A total of 61.81 percent of students secured different grades and qualified for higher education. The remaining students failed to secure minimum grades and have been categorised as non-graded.

This marks a significant improvement from last year, when only 47.86 percent of students had secured grades, with the majority—52.14 percent—categorised as non-graded.

According to the board, 438,896 students sat the regular examinations this year. Of them, 48,177 students scored a Grade Point Average (GPA) between 3.6 and 4, the maximum GPA possible. Similarly, 81,385 students obtained a GPA between 3.2 and 3.6, while 89,124 scored between 2.8 and 3.2. Another 48,479 students secured a GPA between 2.4 and 2.8. Meanwhile, 4,126 students scored between 2 and 2.4, and just eight students scored between 1.6 and 2.

Board Chairman Mahashram Sharma said that the examinations of 126 students have been cancelled due to various reasons.

Students from 11,216 public and private schools participated in the SEE this year. Of the total examinees, 257,730 were girls, 256,311 were boys, and 30 students were from the other category.

As per the letter grading system, students must secure at least 35 percent marks in theoretical examinations to qualify for admission to Grade 11. Those who fail to meet this requirement are placed in the non-graded category and are not eligible to pursue higher secondary education.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

