US, China reportedly sign deal aimed at easing trade tensions

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United States and China have signed a trade agreement after talks in London earlier this month.

Lutnick was speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Senior officials from Washington and Beijing met this month and agreed on a framework for easing trade tensions.

Export restrictions on rare earth metals by Beijing and on semiconductor-related items by Washington have been focal points of the negotiations.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the countries maintained close communication after the talks, and further confirmed the details of the framework.

Regarding exports of rare earths, the spokesperson said China will review and approve eligible applications in accordance with the law, while the US will lift a series of restrictive measures imposed against Beijing in response.