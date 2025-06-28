US, China reportedly sign deal aimed at easing trade tensions

US, China reportedly sign deal aimed at easing trade tensions

June 28, 2025, 9:15 a.m.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says the United States and China have signed a trade agreement after talks in London earlier this month.

Lutnick was speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Senior officials from Washington and Beijing met this month and agreed on a framework for easing trade tensions.

Export restrictions on rare earth metals by Beijing and on semiconductor-related items by Washington have been focal points of the negotiations.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the countries maintained close communication after the talks, and further confirmed the details of the framework.

Regarding exports of rare earths, the spokesperson said China will review and approve eligible applications in accordance with the law, while the US will lift a series of restrictive measures imposed against Beijing in response.

Agencies

US could bomb Iran again if it continues high-level uranium enrichment: Trump
Jun 28, 2025
Iran says it has no plan for new US nuclear talks, despite Trump claim to the contrary
Jun 27, 2025
Attack on Iran 'historically successful': Hegseth
Jun 27, 2025
Trump says US will speak to Iran next week
Jun 26, 2025
Supreme Court orders not to suspend Ride Sharing regulations
Jun 25, 2025

More on International

US could bomb Iran again if it continues high-level uranium enrichment: Trump By Agencies 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Iran says it has no plan for new US nuclear talks, despite Trump claim to the contrary By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Attack on Iran 'historically successful': Hegseth By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump says US will speak to Iran next week By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Supreme Court orders not to suspend Ride Sharing regulations By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Netanyahu claims ‘historic victory,’ says ‘we sent Iran’s nuclear program down the drain’ By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

SEE 2025 Results: 61.81 percent students secure grades By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges China for Cooperation in Technology and Innovation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2025
Prime Minister Oli to Address House of Representatives Today, Will Brief on Spain Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2025
Global IME Bank Grandly Celebrated International Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day and the 25th Week of Global Haat Bazaar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2025
Nepal's Migrant Workers in Gulf Crises: Caught in the Crossfire By Suva BC Jun 28, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall At Some Places of Hilly Region Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75