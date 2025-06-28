US could bomb Iran again if it continues high-level uranium enrichment: Trump

June 28, 2025, 9:24 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he would consider bombing Iran again if the country can still enrich uranium to high levels.

On Friday, Trump answered a reporter asking, "If the intelligence reports conclude that Iran can enrich uranium to a level that concerns you, would you consider bombing the country again?" Trump said, "Without question, absolutely."

Military tensions rose in the Middle East as US forces attacked three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran launched a retaliatory strike against a US military base in Qatar.

Asked about possible US-Iran talks, Trump just said, "Iran wants to meet." He did not mention the timing of the meeting. The White House has said it is in communication with Iran on holding talks.

Observers say Trump signaled the possibility of another US attack in an apparent bid to press Iran to give up nuclear development.

Agencies

