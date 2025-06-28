Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall At Some Places of Hilly Region Of The Country

June 28, 2025, 9:04 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the region.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly regions of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

