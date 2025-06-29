Global IME Bank Launches “Rice Farming Loan

Global IME Bank Launches “Rice Farming Loan” on the Occasion of National Rice Day and Organizes Rice Plantation Program

June 29, 2025, 7:34 p.m.

Global IME Dhan day222.png

Global IME Bank Limited has launched a Rice Farming Loan on the occasion of National Rice Day.

The bank introduced this loan scheme to support the Government of Nepal's strategy, announced in the fiscal year 2082/83 budget statement, to make the country self-sufficient in rice production within the next two years.

Under this scheme, farmers can obtain loans of up to NPR 2 million from the bank to purchase rice seeds, chemical and organic fertilizers, agricultural equipment, and other necessary farming materials.

The loan aims to promote proper utilization of arable land, increase farmers’ income through rice farming, and uplift agriculture as a dignified and commercial profession, thereby encouraging farmers.

Additionally, to mark National Rice Day, the bank organized a rice planting event at a field near Radha Krishna Temple, Ward No. 1, Tokha Municipality, with the participation of bank staff and local residents.

The event was attended by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi, along with other staff and locals.

Speaking at the event, CEO Regmi highlighted that, in line with the Government of Nepal's strategy, the bank has been conducting such programs to increase rice production, modernize and commercialize agriculture, and boost farmers' morale.

He also expressed his belief that the newly launched Rice Farming Loan will motivate farmers to engage in rice farming and contribute to increased rice production.

Keeping customer convenience in mind, the bank has been introducing various timely schemes to benefit its clients.

Global IME Bank has been honored as the Best Bank in Nepal under two categories in the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2024 and Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024. The bank has also received multiple national and international recognitions across various categories.

Global IME Bank is the first private commercial bank in Nepal to have branch coverage across all 77 districts. With 352 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 158 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices, the bank has been delivering excellent services to its customers through over 1,000 service centers

