Prime Minister Oli meets with Tanzanian Vice President Philip

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Tanzanian Vice President Dr. Philip M. Pango met today Doha, Qatar.

The meeting took place at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, while they were on an official visit to Spain to attend the United Nations' Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

During the meeting, various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed. The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal and others.Prime Minister Oli left Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon for a week long visit.

Before leaving Spain, he informed the federal parliament parliament about his Spain visit staring June 28. During his address to the House of Representatives (HoR) today, the Prime Minister said he would be leaving for Spain this evening (6:00 pm), leading a Nepali delegation to the to the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development of the United Nations (FfD-4).

As he apprised the House, he is to conduct the visit at the friendly invitation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for the FfD-4 to be held in Seville, Spain from coming June 30 to July 3.

Leaders of the governments from around the world, global and regional organizations, financial and trade institutions, businesspeople, civil society, and relevant representatives of the United Nations system will participate in this conference. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his stay in Spain, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the Conference as the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries and in the international capacity.

He is also scheduled to chair the high-level events and address side events in the Conference.

Besides, the Prime Minster will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries and other high-level dignitaries in the sidelines. He will pay a courtesy call on Spain's King Philip II and his Spanish counterpart Sanchez.

His flight will follow Doha of Qatar as transit. Oli will return home on July 4.

The International Conference talks place once in a decade in Seville, Spain. In the third day of the visit, the Prime Minister will take part in an inaugural session of the Conference.

He will also be addressing a programme of the Gates Foundation to make an announcement of an independent commission for future of development assistance.

Moreover, a bilateral meeting has been scheduled between the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, same day in the evening.

The schedule further mentioned that PM Oli will attend a dinner reception to be hosted by the Nepali Embassy in Spain in the fourth day of the visit.

On July 2 or the fifth day of the visit, the Prime Minister will attend an event to be organized in Madrid and address the Nepal–Spain Business and Investment Promotion Programme.

On the sixth day of the visit before returning to Nepal, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with officials of Real Madrid Football Club and visit the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. He will also meet with the Nepali diaspora in Spain and return to Nepal the same day via Doha, according to the schedule.

The 21-member delegation includes the Prime Minister's spouse Radhika Shakya, PM's Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, Secretary at the Finance Ministry, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Raj Kumar Shrestha, PM Oli's Chief Personal Secretary Rajesh Bajracharya, PM's private doctor Dr Smriti Shakya, among others.

Similarly, eight more people from Spain and New York would join the Nepali delegation which includes Nepal's Ambassador to Spain, Sanil Nepal, Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, Lok Bahadur Thapa, among others.