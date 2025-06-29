Rally in Israel calls for Gaza ceasefire

Rally in Israel calls for Gaza ceasefire

June 29, 2025, 7:41 a.m.

People in Israel have taken to the streets to call for a truce in the Gaza Strip, on this first weekend since their country entered a ceasefire with Iran.

Israel agreed to the ceasefire after an intense conflict between the two countries began on June 13.

But Israeli forces continue their attacks on Gaza with the intent to destroy the Islamic group Hamas.

In Israel's biggest commercial city, Tel Aviv, people taking part in a massive rally on Saturday called for a ceasefire with Hamas to gain the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza.

They said military operations in the enclave are endangering the lives of those hostages.

One participant said he wants to see an end to the war in Gaza, and the hostages freed. He said the suffering of both sides needs to stop.

An Arab media outlet quoted Hamas sources as saying that a new round of indirect negotiations on a ceasefire with Israel will be held within a few days, in either Egypt or Qatar.

On Saturday, health authorities in Gaza said 81 people have been killed in the past 24 hours. That brings the death toll to 56,412 since the conflict began in October 2023.

Agencies

