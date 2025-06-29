Weather Forecast: Generally To Complete Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom In Some Places Of Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

It will remain generally to completely cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and at one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will remain generally to completely cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and at one or two places in the hilly terrain of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.