Weather Forecast: Generally To Complete Cloudy With Rain And Thunderstrom In Some Places Of Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar

June 29, 2025, 7:33 a.m.

It will remain generally to completely cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and at one or two places in the hilly areas of the remaining provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Today Is Paddy Day and Dahi Chiura Festival
Jun 29, 2025
Prime Minister Oli meets with Tanzanian Vice President Philip
Jun 29, 2025
SEE 2025 Results: 61.81 percent students secure grades
Jun 28, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges China for Cooperation in Technology and Innovation
Jun 28, 2025
Prime Minister Oli to Address House of Representatives Today, Will Brief on Spain Visit
Jun 28, 2025

