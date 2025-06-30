PM Oli Meets Spanish Prime Minister

PM Oli Meets Spanish Prime Minister

June 30, 2025, 8:22 a.m.

Oli and spain PM.jpeg

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli held a meeting with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain in Sevilla, on the eve of FFD4 Conference.

According to a post in PM Oli’s X wall, on the occasion, they discussed matters related to strengthening Nepal-Spain relations.

Prime Minister Oli had invited his counterpart Sanchez to pay an official visit to Nepal and urged him to open an embassy in Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez praised Nepal for its role in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai, Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Ghanashyam Upadhyay, Nepali Ambassador to Spain Shanil Nepal, and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Krishna Prasad Dhakal.Global IME Bank Launches “Rice Farming Loan” on the Occasion of National Rice Day and Organizes Rice Plantation Program

