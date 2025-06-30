The Situation Pushes Women Journalists To Speak Louder, Experts Emphasize

Addressing the MediaTalk series- xxxix, Jaco du Toit, the UNESCO Representative to Nepal, emphasized that adherence to the Code of Ethics enables the public to trust media content. The event was organized by the Faculty of Journalism, St. Xavier’s College. Journalists should not wait for fake news to emerge, but should embrace ethics. Citing the UNESCO research paper, “The Chilling: Global Trends in Online Violence Against Women Journalists”, he cautioned that the online environment remains unsafe—particularly for women journalists.

Binu Subedi, known as a fearless journalist and the voice of the poor, stated that women journalists face the risk of harassment at every step. “That’s what pushed me to speak louder,” she shared. “But in the end, it’s worth it.”

“In an era where social media influences public opinion more than ever, ethical journalism becomes not just a profession, but a matter of public trust. The series-xxxix is a timely invitation for our students to reflect on truth, integrity, and the courage to speak responsibly in a digital world,” said Fr. Dr. Augustine Thomas, S.J., the Principal.

“While journalism is in transition and going through tough times, ethics remain essential—something future journalists and communicators must take seriously”, said Chun Bahadur Gurung, the Faculty Lead of Journalism and Faculty Coordinator of the MediaTalk series.

Gurung added that the theme, 'Journalism Ethics in the Age of Social Media', helped students understand the significance of the Journalist’s Code of Conduct in the digital age. Dr. Binod Bhattarai, senior journalist and media educator, also interacted with students.