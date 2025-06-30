SPI NEPAL: Prosperity Through Clean Energy

SPI Nepal, a private sector organization, has reached its 24th anniversary with a strong focus on green energy initiatives.

The organization aims to provide clean cooking technologies to 500,000 households by 2025, establish itself as a key player in Nepal's voluntary carbon market by 2025, and have 100 out of 753 local governments adopt clean energy solutions by 2030.

As Nepal reaffirms its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2045 in its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), organizations such as SPI-Nepal play a vital role.

Mukesh Ghimire, PhD, the director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), discussed the state of energy in Nepal in a paper on the Role of Renewable Energy.

Ghimire covered Energy & Prosperity: Interlinkages, an Overview of Nepal's Energy Sector, the Nexus between Energy & Climate Agenda, and Financing Energy & Climate Actions in his presentation.

He emphasized the significance of energy in promoting stable growth, job creation, increased income, and a diversified economy. Additionally, energy plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, climate resilience, reducing pollution, sustainable resource management, and promoting social equity, including equitable access to services, poverty reduction, improved health, enhanced livelihoods, and gender equality.

Ganesh Shah, former minister and chief guest at a recent event, highlighted the potential of organizations like SPI-Nepal in supporting Nepal's goal of achieving zero emissions by 2025.

Sarita Karki, managing director of SPI Nepal, emphasized the significant progress made by SPI in the clean energy sector.

Karuna Bajracharya, Country Representative of the Clean Cooking Alliance, shared the story of the clean energy campaign in Nepal, stressing the importance of sustainable and efficient energy supply for Nepal's economic prosperity.

Kushal Gurung, Renewable Energy Expert, underscored the private sector's role in Nepal, while Senior Policy Advisor Purushotam Ghimire confirmed SPI's commitment to clean energy initiatives.

Mohan Das Manandhar, chairperson of SPI-Nepal, expressed confidence that SPI will become a leading organization in voluntary carbon mechanism and trade.