Trump urges Israel, Hamas to reach ceasefire deal

June 30, 2025, 8:05 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has urged Israel and the Islamic group Hamas to strike a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip. Trump took to social media on Sunday, writing: "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!"

He told reporters on Friday he believes it is possible that a ceasefire in the conflict will be reached within a week.

Arab media quote Hamas sources as saying ceasefire talks are expected to resume in either of two mediating countries, Egypt and Qatar, in the near future. But Israel and Hamas remain wide apart on terms of a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continued its attacks on Gaza. It unilaterally directed people to evacuate from some northern parts of the enclave on Sunday. It said its military operations in those areas will "escalate" and "intensify."

A Palestinian media outlet on Sunday quoted medical sources as reporting that the death toll in Gaza since early in the day had risen to 21 as Israeli attacks on civilians continued unabated across the territory.

Health officials in Gaza say Israeli strikes since October 7, 2023, have claimed the lives of 56,500 people.

Agencies

