Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Kathamandu, Biratnagar And Pokhara

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in many places in the hilly regions of the country including Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and in some places in the rest of the region.There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly areas of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, as well as Koshi Province and Bagmati Province.There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the Far Western Province and one or two places in the hilly areas of the rest of the province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, currently, the influence of monsoon winds is prevailing across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located slightly north of the average location and close to western Nepal.