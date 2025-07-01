Johannes Zutt Appointed World Bank Vice President for South Asia

Johannes Zutt Appointed World Bank Vice President for South Asia

July 1, 2025, 8:48 a.m.

The World Bank has appointed Johannes Zutt as the new Vice President for the South Asia Region, succeeding Martin Raiser.His appointment is effective from July 1, 2025.

As the regional Vice President for South Asia, Zutt will manage World Bank relations with Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and oversee a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and financial resources worth $39 billion.

Under Zutt’s leadership, the World Bank will continue to support the South Asia region to address job creation, climate and disaster resilience, human capital development and private capital mobilization.

A Dutch national, Zutt joined the World Bank in 1999 and has taken positions of increasing responsibility. He has most recently served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Brazil. Before this he was the Director for Strategy, Results, Risk and Learning in the Operational Policy and Country Services (OPCS) Vice Presidency. He has also served as Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, as well as for Türkiye, Comoros, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles and Somalia.

“I am delighted to see the strong development progress that South Asia has achieved in the 10 years since I last worked in the region,” said Zutt. “I look forward to this new opportunity to contribute and to once again experience the warmth of the region’s people and the richness of its cultures.”

Zutt has a B.A. and M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Toronto, a Law degree from Harvard University, and a Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Oxford.

Zutt will be based in New Delhi, India, which will serve as the new regional hub for the South Asia region, in line with the World Bank’s decentralization to be closer to clients and enhance service delivery.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Prime Minister Oli And UN Secretary-General Discussed Issues of International Concerns
Jul 01, 2025
Nepal Airlines Corporation in 67 years
Jul 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Kathamndu Valley, Madhesh And Koshi Province
Jul 01, 2025
The Situation Pushes Women Journalists To Speak Louder, Experts Emphasize
Jun 30, 2025
SPI NEPAL: Prosperity Through Clean Energy
Jun 30, 2025

More on National

Prime Minister Oli And UN Secretary-General Discussed Issues of International Concerns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
The Situation Pushes Women Journalists To Speak Louder, Experts Emphasize By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
SPI NEPAL: Prosperity Through Clean Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
PM Oli Meets Spanish Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
FM Dr. Rana Said Nepal recognises constitutional guarantees to citizens' right to food By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Today Is Paddy Day and Dahi Chiura Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines Corporation in 67 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2025
Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions By Agencies Jul 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Kathamndu Valley, Madhesh And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2025
Trump urges Israel, Hamas to reach ceasefire deal By Agencies Jun 30, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Kathamandu, Biratnagar And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2025
Global IME Bank Launches “Rice Farming Loan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 29, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75