Johannes Zutt Appointed World Bank Vice President for South Asia

The World Bank has appointed Johannes Zutt as the new Vice President for the South Asia Region, succeeding Martin Raiser.His appointment is effective from July 1, 2025.

As the regional Vice President for South Asia, Zutt will manage World Bank relations with Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and oversee a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and financial resources worth $39 billion.

Under Zutt’s leadership, the World Bank will continue to support the South Asia region to address job creation, climate and disaster resilience, human capital development and private capital mobilization.

A Dutch national, Zutt joined the World Bank in 1999 and has taken positions of increasing responsibility. He has most recently served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Brazil. Before this he was the Director for Strategy, Results, Risk and Learning in the Operational Policy and Country Services (OPCS) Vice Presidency. He has also served as Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal, as well as for Türkiye, Comoros, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles and Somalia.

“I am delighted to see the strong development progress that South Asia has achieved in the 10 years since I last worked in the region,” said Zutt. “I look forward to this new opportunity to contribute and to once again experience the warmth of the region’s people and the richness of its cultures.”

Zutt has a B.A. and M.A. in Philosophy from the University of Toronto, a Law degree from Harvard University, and a Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Oxford.

Zutt will be based in New Delhi, India, which will serve as the new regional hub for the South Asia region, in line with the World Bank’s decentralization to be closer to clients and enhance service delivery.