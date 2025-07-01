Nepal Airlines Corporation in 67 years

July 1, 2025, 9:12 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (Nepal Airlines) has completed 67 years since its establishment.

The national flag carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation (Nepal Airlines) has completed 67 years since its establishment.

The airline, which started its service on July 1, 1958, with a 28-seat Dakota aircraft, currently operates international flights to countries including India, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia using two wide-body A-330 and two narrow-body A-320 aircraft.

On the domestic front, services are limited due to a lack of aircraft. The corporation currently has only two Twin Otter aircraft. Despite repeated committees being formed to reform the corporation's management, which is in debt of over Rs 50 billion, implementation has not been possible.

Corporation spokesperson Subash Dangi said that wide-body aircraft are operating at full capacity. He said that the main challenge for expanding domestic flights is the lack of aircraft.

On the occasion of its 67th anniversary, the Corporation has organized programs including a friendly football tournament, poetry reading, table tennis and other events at the ANFA ground in Satdobato. The Corporation has also stated that a morning procession was also held.

