Prime Minister Oli And UN Secretary-General Discussed Issues of International Concerns

July 1, 2025, 10:34 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is currently in Seville, Spain, held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on 'Finance for Development'.

During the meeting, Secretary-General Guterres congratulated Nepal for the successful organization of the recent Sagarmatha Dialogue program and praised Nepal for playing an active role in creating positive outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

Seville (Spain). Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is in Seville, Spain, held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on ‘Finance for Development’.

During the meeting, Secretary-General Guterres congratulated Nepal for the successful organization of the recent Sagarmatha Dialogue program and praised Nepal for playing an active role in creating positive outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

He expressed his high appreciation for Nepal's contribution to the United Nations peacekeeping mission for establishing peace in the world and expressed his happiness that Nepal is about to finalize transitional justice.

Secretary-General Guterres also expressed confidence in the continued support and assistance of the United Nations in Nepal's development. Prime Minister Oli addressed the conference today.

