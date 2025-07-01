Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions

July 1, 2025, 8:38 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased what he calls "rebuilding and developing" efforts in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

But Kyiv says the seizure of those territories violates international law. He made remarks during a meeting on Monday about socioeconomic development in the regions, which include Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south.

He claimed 5,400 kilometers of roads have been fixed, and about 23,000 buildings, including schools and hospitals, have been repaired or rebuilt.

The Russian military has kept up its attacks on Ukraine.

Moscow has been pressuring Kyiv to accept a memorandum on a peace treaty, demanding that Ukraine completely withdraw its troops from the contested regions. But Ukraine has dismissed the proposals, saying Russia is just repeating old demands.

Agencies

