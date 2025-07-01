Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Kathamndu Valley, Madhesh And Koshi Province

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the hilly regions of the country, including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province, and in a few places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

The hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, will remain generally cloudy, while the rest of the region will remain partly cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in some places in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and in a few places in the remaining regions.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.According to Meterological Forecasting Division, currently, the influence of monsoon winds is prevailing across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located slightly north of the average location and close to western Nepal.