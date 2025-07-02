31 dead, 112 injured In One month of monsoon

July 2, 2025, 9:02 a.m.

From last Jestha 15 to Ashar 16, there have been 674 monsoon-related disasters. 31 people have died and 112 have been injured in these incidents.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 25 houses were partially damaged and 11 houses were completely damaged in 87 landslide incidents during that period.

During the review period, one bridge, seven sheds, and 14 livestock were destroyed. The landslide caused damage worth Rs. 22 million.

Similarly, four people have died and four others have been injured in 64 flood incidents. 123 families have been affected by the floods. Four houses have been damaged.

Eight people have died and 20 have been injured in 82 lightning incidents. One person has died and three have been injured in 45 storm incidents. The economic loss in the disaster incidents has been Rs. 260 million.

