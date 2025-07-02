MCA-Nepal Welcomes Continued U.S. Support for MCC Nepal Compact Implementation

Millennium Challenge Account-Nepal (MCA-Nepal) welcomes the decision of the United States Government allowing the continued implementation of the MCC Nepal Compact under the previously approved specific exception to the pause on U.S. foreign assistance.

MCA-Nepal is working closely with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to implement Compact activities which includes completing the pending procurements including the 297 km transmission line construction works and road maintenance works among others. MCA-Nepal is also continuing with the implementation of three substations and an 18 km cross-border transmission line works that were in already in progress prior to the foreign aid review.

MCA-Nepal remains committed to delivering these high-impact infrastructure projects to enhance Nepal’s energy and transportation sectors and appreciates MCC’s continued partnership on this compact.