Prime Minister Oli called for bold and urgent action to support the LDCs

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli participated in multiple international events on global solidarity, sustainable development and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in Seville, Spain on Tuesday.

Speaking at event, Prime Minister Oli called for bold and urgent action to support the world's Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Highlighting that development aid is drying up, remittance costs remain high, and climate injustice disproportionately affects LDCs, he said, “This is not just a fiscal crisis, it is a human one."

Calling for stronger domestic resource mobilisation, more grants, and private investment, PM Oli said, “With the right financing, we can invest in people and create lasting opportunity.” He urged world leaders to act decisively to build a fairer and more sustainable future.

Commitment to WASH

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli co-organised and spoke at a side event. The event focused on the Sanitation and Water for All

(SWA) Initiative was jointly organised by the Governments of Nepal and Burundi in collaboration with the SWA.

PM Oli noted that billions worldwide still lack access to basic WASH facilities, with over 2 billion people lacking safe drinking water and 3.5 billion without safely managed sanitation.

"Waterborne diseases and poor sanitation continue to pose a major public health crisis, leading to preventable deaths, particularly among children.

To achieve universal WASH coverage by 2030, progress needs

to accelerate by as much as six-fold, demanding collective global action," he said.

Stating that Nepal's constitution recognises access to clean water and sanitation as a fundamental right, he said the nation is determined to realise its aspiration of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali' by ensuring every household has essential services, including WASH.

The country has already achieved 96 per cent basic water supply coverage as of 2024, though challenges remain in delivering quality and sustainable services.

In his address, Prime Minister Oli called upon all development

partners to continue their support to Nepal in building the necessary infrastructure and strengthening

institutions to achieve these shared goals.

PM Oli is in Seville leading a Nepali delegation to participate in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4). He is also engaged at various events organised on the sidelines of the conference.

Speaking at an event on 'Investing in global solidarity: A new vision of development cooperation' convened by Pedro Sanchez, President of Spain, PM Oli highlighted the enduring value of development cooperation.

He noted its importance, especially amidst rising nationalism, protectionism, and global conflicts, and said that development cooperation is not charity, instead, it is a pledge to ensure no one is left behind in the pursuit of progress.

He characterized development cooperation as partnerships. "These partnerships empower communities, strengthen institutions, build capacity and foster resilience. Development cooperation is 'solidarity in action," he said.

According to him, goals of such coopeeration include lasting peace, shared prosperity, climate justice, and a just, fair, and equitable world.

Prime Minister Oli acknowledged the tangible results achieved through development cooperation over the years. However, he also raised concerns to the fragmentation of development aid which is spread across too many small projects and parallel channels. It also has too many competing priorities and such fragmentation often has diluted its impact.

Likewise, he expressed his concerns to the shift from grants to loans which is likely to affect countries already facing unsustainable debt burdens. Expressing hopes in the 'Sevilla Commitment' adopted on Monday, he expressed his belief that it will translate principles into progress through global solidarity. He welcomed its focus on strengthening international development cooperation for sustainable development.

PM Oli stressed the need to deliver on commitments and principles of effectiveness, and called for innovative ways to mobilise resources. "The goal is to make development cooperation meaningful for people on the ground. Developing countries face increasing financial stress, including rising debt. In this context, concessional finance is essential, not optional," he said.