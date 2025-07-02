Sutlej to sell electricity from Arun III to Uttar Pradesh

Indian government company Sutlej Hydropower Corporation (SJVN) has signed an agreement to sell electricity generated from Nepal's Arun III to Uttar Pradesh.

According to Indian media, SJVN has signed a power sale agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

The company did not provide further details on this, PTI reported.

The under-construction Arun III will generate 900 megawatts of electricity. SJVN is currently constructing it in Sankhuwasabha district. Its construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

Earlier, on February, the company had also signed a 200 MW power sale agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the supply of electricity from Arun III in New Delhi.