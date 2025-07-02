Trump says Israel ‘agreed to necessary conditions to finalize’ 60-day Gaza ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that “Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize” a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During the prospective two-month truce, “We will work with all parties to end the war,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, summarizing the development that came out of meetings top US officials held on Tuesday in Washington with visiting Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Trump said Qatar and Egypt will deliver the “final proposal” to Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal because it will not get better — it will only get worse,” Trump wrote.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials on Trump’s post, which appeared to be referring to a proposal for a temporary ceasefire that has been discussed over the past several months. Those talks have been at an impasse, largely over the terms for what happens at the end of that truce, with Israel demanding that it maintain the ability to resume fighting, while Hamas seeks for the temporary ceasefire to become permanent.

Despite the announcement from Trump, an official from one of the Arab mediating countries told The Times of Israel that major hurdles remain and that the sides will still need to hold proximity talks in order to close remaining gaps.

Two Arab diplomats from mediating countries told The Times of Israel that remaining sticking points also include Hamas’s demand for a return to old mechanisms for distributing humanitarian aid or the establishment of a new system to replace the current one managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Israel says GHF is essential in preventing the diversion of aid by Hamas, but the US- and Israeli-backed system has forced Gazans to walk long distances in order to pick up food, while also crossing IDF lines, coming under deadly fire on a near-daily basis.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media outlets offered conflicting reports on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was prepared to compromise.

Channel 12 reported that he is, while Channel 13 quoted him as having said during a security cabinet earlier this week that “we need to kill every person that holds a weapon. Nothing less than this.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the White House next week, Trump saying earlier Tuesday that he will be “very firm” with the prime minister on the need to end the war in Gaza. Trump also repeated his prediction that a ceasefire and hostage release deal would be reached shortly. “I think we’ll have a deal next week,” he said.

Ahead of Netanyahu’s trip, discussions were held Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office on the efforts to reach a hostage release deal, with reports of some progress.

“There is a positive dynamic and lively activity on the issue of negotiations,” a senior official told The Times of Israel.