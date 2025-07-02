Trump says Israel ‘agreed to necessary conditions to finalize’ 60-day Gaza ceasefire

US president says ‘we’ll work with all parties to end the war’ during two-month truce, urges Hamas to accept the proposal ‘because it will not get better — it will only get worse’

July 2, 2025, 8:20 a.m.

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that “Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize” a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During the prospective two-month truce, “We will work with all parties to end the war,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, summarizing the development that came out of meetings top US officials held on Tuesday in Washington with visiting Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Trump said Qatar and Egypt will deliver the “final proposal” to Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal because it will not get better — it will only get worse,” Trump wrote.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials on Trump’s post, which appeared to be referring to a proposal for a temporary ceasefire that has been discussed over the past several months. Those talks have been at an impasse, largely over the terms for what happens at the end of that truce, with Israel demanding that it maintain the ability to resume fighting, while Hamas seeks for the temporary ceasefire to become permanent.

Despite the announcement from Trump, an official from one of the Arab mediating countries told The Times of Israel that major hurdles remain and that the sides will still need to hold proximity talks in order to close remaining gaps.

Two Arab diplomats from mediating countries told The Times of Israel that remaining sticking points also include Hamas’s demand for a return to old mechanisms for distributing humanitarian aid or the establishment of a new system to replace the current one managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Israel says GHF is essential in preventing the diversion of aid by Hamas, but the US- and Israeli-backed system has forced Gazans to walk long distances in order to pick up food, while also crossing IDF lines, coming under deadly fire on a near-daily basis.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media outlets offered conflicting reports on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was prepared to compromise.

Channel 12 reported that he is, while Channel 13 quoted him as having said during a security cabinet earlier this week that “we need to kill every person that holds a weapon. Nothing less than this.”

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the White House next week, Trump saying earlier Tuesday that he will be “very firm” with the prime minister on the need to end the war in Gaza. Trump also repeated his prediction that a ceasefire and hostage release deal would be reached shortly. “I think we’ll have a deal next week,” he said.

Ahead of Netanyahu’s trip, discussions were held Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office on the efforts to reach a hostage release deal, with reports of some progress.

“There is a positive dynamic and lively activity on the issue of negotiations,” a senior official told The Times of Israel.

Agencies

Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Jul 02, 2025
US Senate passes Trump's massive tax bill
Jul 02, 2025
Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions
Jul 01, 2025
Trump urges Israel, Hamas to reach ceasefire deal
Jun 30, 2025
Japan's final H2A rocket puts satellite into orbit
Jun 29, 2025

More on International

Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra By Agencies 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
US Senate passes Trump's massive tax bill By Agencies 11 hours, 43 minutes ago
Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Trump urges Israel, Hamas to reach ceasefire deal By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Japan's final H2A rocket puts satellite into orbit By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
Rally in Israel calls for Gaza ceasefire By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organises “India-Nepal Fintech Summit 2025” In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
31 dead, 112 injured In One month of monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
Prime Minister Oli called for bold and urgent action to support the LDCs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
Prime Minister Oli And UN Secretary-General Discussed Issues of International Concerns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2025
Nepal Airlines Corporation in 67 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75