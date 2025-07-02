US Senate passes Trump's massive tax bill

US Senate passes Trump's massive tax bill

July 2, 2025, 8:04 a.m.

US President Donald Trump's "The One, Big, Beautiful Bill" is one step closer to becoming law. Senate lawmakers narrowly passed it on Tuesday, with Vice President JD Vance serving as the tiebreaker.

The bill passed 51 to 50 after Vance cast the deciding vote. Trump hailed the outcome during a visit to a new immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, saying; "Thank you. Wow. You know, I was waiting for these wonderful words, they are music to my ears."

The legislation contains his key agenda items, including sweeping tax cuts. It extends personal tax cuts from his first term, and exempts taxes on tips and overtime pay for restaurant workers for a period of time.

But the Congressional Budget Office estimates it will add over 3 trillion dollars to the US debt. Democrats have called it the "most expensive bill in US history," and have sharply criticized it for slashing safety-net programs. Three Republican senators joined their ranks to vote against it.

The 940-page Senate version of the bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for approval, before reaching Trump's desk. He has been pressuring his party to pass it before the nation celebrates Independence Day on July 4th.

Agencies

Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Jul 02, 2025
Trump says Israel ‘agreed to necessary conditions to finalize’ 60-day Gaza ceasefire
Jul 02, 2025
Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions
Jul 01, 2025
Trump urges Israel, Hamas to reach ceasefire deal
Jun 30, 2025
Japan's final H2A rocket puts satellite into orbit
Jun 29, 2025

More on International

Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra By Agencies 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
Trump says Israel ‘agreed to necessary conditions to finalize’ 60-day Gaza ceasefire By Agencies 11 hours, 27 minutes ago
Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Trump urges Israel, Hamas to reach ceasefire deal By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Japan's final H2A rocket puts satellite into orbit By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
Rally in Israel calls for Gaza ceasefire By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre Organises “India-Nepal Fintech Summit 2025” In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
31 dead, 112 injured In One month of monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
Prime Minister Oli called for bold and urgent action to support the LDCs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 02, 2025
Prime Minister Oli And UN Secretary-General Discussed Issues of International Concerns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2025
Nepal Airlines Corporation in 67 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75