Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places

July 2, 2025, 7:56 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in Madhesh Province. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in Madhesh Province. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

