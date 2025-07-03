Global IME Capital’s “Samunnat Yojana 2” Mutual Fund Opens for Public Offering from July 6

An Opportunity for Affordable, Secure, and Professional Investment

Global IME Capital Limited is set to launch the public offering of its mutual fund scheme "Global IME Samunnat Yojana 2" starting from Ashar 22 (July 6, 2025).

The scheme will begin with an initial fund size of NPR 1.20 billion, with a provision to increase up to NPR 1.50 billion (25% additional) under the “Green Shoe Option.”

The fund aims to provide long-term returns to investors by investing in equity and fixed income instruments while maintaining a balanced risk management approach.

The scheme is fully operated under the Mutual Fund Regulations 2067, ensuring transparency, investor protection, and proper fund management.

Key Features:

Type: Closed-end Scheme

Closed-end Scheme Fund Name: Global IME Mutual Fund

Global IME Mutual Fund Scheme Name: Global IME Samunnat Yojana 2

Global IME Samunnat Yojana 2 Fund Size: NPR 1.20 billion (extendable up to NPR 1.50 billion)

NPR 1.20 billion (extendable up to NPR 1.50 billion) Unit Price: NPR 10

NPR 10 Units for Public Offering: 120 million units

120 million units Minimum Investment: 100 units

100 units Maximum Investment: 10% of total units, i.e., 12 million units

10% of total units, i.e., 12 million units Fund Tenure: 10 years from the allotment date

10 years from the allotment date Dividend Policy: Distribution from profit, with remaining reinvested

Distribution from profit, with remaining reinvested Listing: Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE)

Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) Sponsor/Manager Investment: 15% of fund size

15% of fund size Management Fee: 1.50% of Net Asset Value (NAV)

1.50% of Net Asset Value (NAV) Depository Fee: 0.20% of NAV

Investment Allocation:

Equity/Equity-related Instruments: 70–90% (High Risk)

70–90% (High Risk) Bonds/Debt Instruments: 0–10% (Medium Risk)

0–10% (Medium Risk) Fixed Deposit: 0–10% (Low Risk)

0–10% (Low Risk) Cash/IPOs/Other Mutual Funds: 0–10% (Low Risk)

Why Invest?

Professional Fund Management

Diversification

Accessibility and Convenience

Low-Cost Investment

Transparency

Tax Benefits

Investor Protection

Expected Returns:

Global IME Capital projects an average annual return of 22.49%, which translates to a cumulative return of 224.96% over 10 years.

The estimated internal rate of return (IRR) for this scheme is projected at 16.88%.

The scheme is expected to distribute dividends between 8% to 20% annually for the first 9 years.

Currently, two mutual fund schemes are in operation under Global IME Mutual Fund:

Samunnat Yojana 1 has distributed a total dividend of 104% over 7 years and has provided a repurchase return of 10.16% .

has distributed a total dividend of and has provided a . Global IME Balanced Fund 1 has a 10-year tenure and a fund size of NPR 1.025 billion.

Fund Manager: Global IME Capital Limited — Nepal’s first pure merchant banker, established in 2008. It is a licensed merchant banker by the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON), with 81.50% ownership by Global IME Bank.

Investors can apply for units of this scheme through all ASBA member banks and financial institutions approved by SEBON and their designated branches.

Applications can also be submitted online via the "Mero Share" platform using the C-ASBA system.

Ratings: