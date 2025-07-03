Nepal Among Investment-Friendly Countries, Immense Opportunities Exist – Prime Minister

July 3, 2025, 1:12 p.m.

515092361_1261372522698519_8493119676672018633_n.jpg

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stated that Nepal is one of the most favorable countries for investment in South Asia.

At an interaction program organized by the Nepali Embassy in Madrid, Spain, with the Spanish and Nepali business communities, Prime Minister Oli invited Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in Nepal.

He noted that political stability, open market policies, a competitive labor force, and investment protection laws have made Nepal an attractive destination for international investors.

Prime Minister Oli stated that Nepal has prioritized inclusive economic transformation and has recognized the private sector as the key engine of economic growth.

He clarified that the government is committed to building an investment-friendly environment by making legal, institutional, and procedural reforms more effective.

“Nepal has a clear path of stability, potential, and reform,” said Prime Minister Oli, adding, “There are immense opportunities in renewable energy, agriculture, information technology, tourism, health, and education.”

At the event, Nepal’s Ambassador to Spain, Sunil Nepal, welcomed the Nepali delegation led by the Prime Minister and mentioned that this visit had opened many doors between Nepal and Spain.

He also shared that he has been making continuous efforts to foster cooperation between the two countries in areas such as investment, trade, education, skills, employment, tourism, art, and culture.

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chandra Dhakal, and others also discussed the prospects for collaboration between the two nations.

The special program was organized by the embassy following Prime Minister Oli’s participation in the Fourth International Conference on Development Cooperation held in Spain. The Nepali delegation led by Prime Minister Oli, which departed for Spain last Saturday, is scheduled to return to Nepal today.

