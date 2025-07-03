Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas With Heavy Rainfall In Some Areas Of Bagmati And Koshi Province

July 3, 2025, 7:44 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy in the hilly areas of all provinces and partly cloudy in the rest of the areas. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in many places in the hilly regions of the country, including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province, and in some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the rest of the country.There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.

