FNCCI President Dhakal Urges British Companies to Invest in Nepal

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has urged British companies to invest in Nepal.

While addressing a program jointly organized by the Britain-Nepal Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Nepal in London, President Dhakal highlighted the attractive opportunities available in sectors such as hydropower, tourism, agriculture, information technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing, encouraging British entrepreneurs to explore investment in these areas.

The event, held at the Embassy of Nepal in London with the aim of further strengthening economic relations between Nepal and the United Kingdom, saw participation from businesspeople, investors, and community representatives from both countries.

In his keynote speech, President Dhakal emphasized the over 200-year-long historical relationship between Nepal and the UK, including the recruitment of Gurkha soldiers, development cooperation, education, and trade. He stated that this longstanding relationship should now be elevated through enhanced trade and investment partnerships.

Discussing Nepal’s abundant investment potential, he cited Nepal's strategic geographic location, young and skilled workforce, low labor costs, and an expanding middle class as factors that contribute to a favorable investment climate.

“There are attractive opportunities in hydropower, tourism, agriculture, information technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing in Nepal. Nepal has the capacity to generate over 40,000 megawatts of hydropower. Clean and green energy is the future, and we invite British companies to participate in these opportunities,” Dhakal stated.

He also highlighted the skills and competencies of Nepali youth in the field of information technology, suggesting that Nepal could become a competitive hub for outsourcing and digital services. He reaffirmed the FNCCI’s commitment to facilitating investment by providing a stable and supportive environment for investors in Nepal.

President Dhakal also acknowledged the commendable role of the Nepali diaspora in the UK in deepening bilateral ties and expressed hope that the community would continue contributing in areas like market promotion of Nepali products and tourism development. The event is expected to take trade, investment, and cooperation between the two nations to new heights.