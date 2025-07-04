Journalist Pathak ordered to be released on bail of Rs 25,000

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered to release journalist Dilbhushan Pathak on bail of Rs 25,000.

After a closed-door hearing on Thursday, the bench of Judge Khemraj Bhatta ordered to release him on bail of Rs 25,000.

Pathak had made a video on YouTube claiming that it was funded by Jaybir Deuba, son of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. Jayveer had filed a complaint against Pathak with the police's Cyber Bureau for publishing illegal content. However, the Cyber Bureau has kept Jayveer's name confidential.

Based on a complaint filed with the Cyber Bureau, the District Attorney's Office filed a case against Pathak for publishing illegal material in electronic form under Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063.

Pathak appeared in court on Thursday morning after the case was filed.

Although the police had sought permission from the Kathmandu District Court to arrest Pathak, the Patan High Court has issued an interim order not to arrest him.