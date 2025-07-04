Journalist Pathak ordered to be released on bail of Rs 25,000

Journalist Pathak ordered to be released on bail of Rs 25,000

July 4, 2025, 8:40 a.m.

The Kathmandu District Court has ordered to release journalist Dilbhushan Pathak on bail of Rs 25,000.

After a closed-door hearing on Thursday, the bench of Judge Khemraj Bhatta ordered to release him on bail of Rs 25,000.

Pathak had made a video on YouTube claiming that it was funded by Jaybir Deuba, son of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. Jayveer had filed a complaint against Pathak with the police's Cyber Bureau for publishing illegal content. However, the Cyber Bureau has kept Jayveer's name confidential.

Based on a complaint filed with the Cyber Bureau, the District Attorney's Office filed a case against Pathak for publishing illegal material in electronic form under Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063.

Pathak appeared in court on Thursday morning after the case was filed.

Although the police had sought permission from the Kathmandu District Court to arrest Pathak, the Patan High Court has issued an interim order not to arrest him.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FNCCI President Dhakal Urges British Companies to Invest in Nepal
Jul 04, 2025
Nepal Is Expected To See 60,000 People Infected with Dengue This Year
Jul 04, 2025
IPPAN To Hold Ninth Power Summit in September: IPPAN President Karki
Jul 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces
Jul 04, 2025
Global IME Capital’s “Samunnat Yojana 2” Mutual Fund Opens for Public Offering from July 6
Jul 03, 2025

More on News

Tik Talker Rama Basnet released on bail of Rs 30,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
PM Oli Urges Evey to Make Yoga a Daily Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Neal’s First Flyover Construction Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Court Orders Two Important Order in Favor of Press Freedom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued A Travel Advisory for the Middle East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Government Has Started The Implemenation of Resolution of Sagarmatha Sambad: Minister Shahi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Dhakal Urges British Companies to Invest in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2025
Nepal Is Expected To See 60,000 People Infected with Dengue This Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2025
IPPAN To Hold Ninth Power Summit in September: IPPAN President Karki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2025
Putin-Trump call after US halts some arms shipments to Ukraine By Agencies Jul 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 04, 2025
Global IME Capital’s “Samunnat Yojana 2” Mutual Fund Opens for Public Offering from July 6 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75