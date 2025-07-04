Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places In Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces

July 4, 2025, 8:15 a.m.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a Meteorological Analysis of Meterilogical Forecasting Division, Currently, the influence of monsoon winds is felt across the country. The monsoon low pressure line is located around the average area.

