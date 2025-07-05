PM Oli Returns Home Attending UN FFD4 Summit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home today after participating in the 'Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) of the United Nations' held in Seville of Spain from June 30 to July 3, 2025.

Prime Minister Oli was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey, and Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal at VVIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival.

On the occasion, a contingent of the Nepal Army had offered guard of honour to the PM.

At the official invitation of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister of Spain Paedro Sanchez for the FFD4 Summit, the Prime Minister had departed for Spain on June 28.

During his stay in Spain, PM Oli held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts and Heads of the Nation. On the occasion, PM Oli had paid a courtesy call on the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and his counterpart, Spanish Prime Minister, Sanchez, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Oli held meetings with the heads of the governments and the representatives of the global and regional organizations, financial and trade organizations, businesspersons, civil society and the UN.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal had aired its opinion on development challenges of Least Developed, Small Island Developing States.

The conference was centered on the measures to address immediate and long-term investment challenges for the sustainable development.

The 21-member delegation led by the PM comprises his spouse Radhika Shakya, Chief Advisor Binshu Prasad Rimal, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and Finance Secretary Ghanashyam Upadhyay, among others.