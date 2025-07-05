Trump signs into law domestic policy bill

Trump signs into law domestic policy bill

July 5, 2025, 8:54 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has signed into law his sweeping domestic policy bill that includes tax breaks and spending cuts.

Trump signed the bill at the White House on Friday, following its passage in the Senate on Tuesday and at the House of Representatives on Thursday, both by a narrow margin.

The bill has raised concerns that the large-scale tax cuts could lead to financial decline. Even some ruling Republican lawmakers were opposed to the bill, but Trump successfully persuaded most of them to approve it.

He delivered a speech at the White House on Friday before the signing, "That's the largest tax cut in the history of our country," and stressed that America is expected to achieve economic growth "like a rocket ship."

The legislation extends personal tax cuts from his first term, and exempts taxes on tips and overtime pay for restaurant workers for a certain period.

It also includes additional funding for border security.

The enacted law features measures to reduce expenditures, such as abolishing and scaling down businesses to tackle climate change, and tightening the health insurance system for low-income people.

The US Congressional Budget Office estimates it will add about 3.4 trillion dollars to the US debt over the next decade.

Agencies

PM Oli Returns Home Attending UN FFD4 Summit
Jul 05, 2025
Putin-Trump call after US halts some arms shipments to Ukraine
Jul 04, 2025
USAID programs officially suspended
Jul 03, 2025
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Jul 02, 2025
Trump says Israel ‘agreed to necessary conditions to finalize’ 60-day Gaza ceasefire
Jul 02, 2025

More on International

Putin-Trump call after US halts some arms shipments to Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
USAID programs officially suspended By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Trump says Israel ‘agreed to necessary conditions to finalize’ 60-day Gaza ceasefire By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
US Senate passes Trump's massive tax bill By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago
Putin touts rebuilding in seized Ukrainian regions By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

"Incomplete Justice in Blaming Treatment Failures" By Dr. Bal Krishna Sah Jul 05, 2025
ETFC Nepal is focused on expanding distribution and transmission to the private sector: ETFC Chair Dr. Dhital By Keshab Poudel Jul 05, 2025
Agile Global Journey in Heritage Conservation and a New Initiative for Resilient Cultural Heritage with ISO Standards By Om Prakash Ghimire Jul 05, 2025
PM Oli Returns Home Attending UN FFD4 Summit By Agencies Jul 05, 2025
India’s External Affairs Ministry’s Senior Officials Says Indo-Nepal relations are ever expanding By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2025
Bhutan Government Unveils Three Pronged Strategies To Tackle Skilled Migration Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 05, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75