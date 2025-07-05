Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

July 5, 2025, 8:46 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and at one or two places in the high-hill and mountainous areas of the remaining provinces.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province,

India’s External Affairs Ministry’s Senior Officials Says Indo-Nepal relations are ever expanding
Jul 05, 2025
Bhutan Government Unveils Three Pronged Strategies To Tackle Skilled Migration Crisis
Jul 05, 2025
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges British Companies to Invest in Nepal
Jul 04, 2025
Nepal Is Expected To See 60,000 People Infected with Dengue This Year
Jul 04, 2025
Journalist Pathak ordered to be released on bail of Rs 25,000
Jul 04, 2025

