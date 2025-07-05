Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Across The Country With Heavy Rain At One Or Two Places Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces.There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and at one or two places in the high-hill and mountainous areas of the remaining provinces.

It will be generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province,