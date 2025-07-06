India notifies WTO of proposed retaliatory duties against US tariffs on autos

July 6, 2025, 8:01 a.m.

India's government has notified the World Trade Organization of its proposal to impose retaliatory duties on imports from the United States.

The move is a response to an additional 25 percent tariff that the administration of US President Donald Trump has imposed on automobiles and major auto parts imported into the country.

The Indian notification sent to the WTO on Friday says that the US would collect 723.75 million dollars by imposing the additional tariff.

It also says that India's retaliatory tariffs would result in an equivalent amount of duties collected from products imported from the US.

India has not disclosed details of the measure, including US products targeted by the retaliatory tariffs.

India says it reserves the right to withdraw or modify the notification, suggesting that the proposed retaliatory duties may be called off depending on how Washington reacts to the proposal.

India's government is stepping up its efforts to negotiate a new trade pact with the US as the pause in what Trump calls reciprocal tariffs is due to expire on Wednesday.

Agencies

